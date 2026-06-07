Why Meta Platforms Stock Is Worth Buying Despite It Being "Speculative"

Key Points

43% of the world's population logs on to a Meta-owned site every day.

More than 99% of its revenue still comes from advertising.

Its move into AI holds potential but success is not guaranteed.

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One can probably forgive investors who struggle to understand the investment case for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock. The company has built a massive ad base, given the nearly 3.6 billion people who log on to a Meta-owned app every day.

Nonetheless, that is about 43% of the world's population, meaning its user base is unlikely to grow quickly. Moreover, the social media giant earns more than 99% of its revenue from advertising. To that end, it has pledged to spend up to $145 billion this year alone to further grow its business through artificial intelligence (AI).

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Since that pivot is not guaranteed to succeed, Meta is arguably a "speculative" stock in that respect. Still, given its market positioning, its move could succeed; here's why.

The case for Meta's future

Admittedly, Meta has seemingly struggled to move past its social media dominance. Its move into the metaverse failed to impress investors, and while it has sold millions of virtual-reality headsets and smart glasses, these product lines do not make up a significant portion of the company's revenue.

In other respects, Meta may look like the Coca-Cola of tech on the surface. It is a global giant that has heavily saturated the world market, possibly dooming it to slow growth.

But here's the thing: Growth is anything but slow. Despite ads making up more than 99% of revenue, overall revenue in the first quarter of 2026 grew by 33%. Also, since revenue rose 22% in 2025, its Q1 growth was not a one-time event. In fact, its spending on AI likely helped it accelerate growth for its ad business.

Unfortunately, that growth is probably coming from its aforementioned capital spending, which reduces free cash flow and may leave investors wondering whether the spending is reckless or genius. Free cash flow in Q1 was $12.4 billion, up from $10.3 billion in the year-ago quarter.

That may hearten investors until they learn the 2025 free cash flow of $43.5 billion was down from the 2024 figure of $52.1 billion. Thus, the numbers show mixed results, albeit with a hint of possible improvement.

Moreover, Meta would eventually like to diversify its revenue sources away from ads, much like its counterpart, Alphabet, has. How it will do that is uncertain.

That dynamic benefits Meta, since social media dominance has persuaded billions of its users to share personal information that an entity like Alphabet or Apple may not have. That dynamic alone does not guarantee success, though it means its AI models could develop insights that competing models might overlook. For that reason, investors should continue to watch Meta closely.

Making sense of Meta stock

Meta Platforms is the "speculative" stock that is probably worth buying.

Admittedly, its success in AI is far from guaranteed, and the capital spending for this year alone understandably might spook investors when its future beyond being a digital ad giant is unclear.

However, given the bump in ad revenue growth and the higher free cash flow in Q1, it can seemingly justify its massive cash outlay. That should help Meta continue its growth, and if it can become a definitive leader in AI, the stock is likely to head higher long-term.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.