Why Meta Platforms Stock Surged Today

Key Points

Zuckerberg has a plan to generate more revenue from Meta's data centers.

Meta's AI investments may bear fruit sooner than the skeptics thought.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) spiked on Wednesday, following reports that the social media titan plans to sell its excess computing capacity to recoup some of its enormous artificial intelligence (AI) spending.

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Monetizing its massive AI investments

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been ultra-aggressive in his efforts to build Meta into an AI powerhouse. From billion-dollar acquisitions to reportedly offering top AI researchers $100 million recruiting bonuses, Zuckerberg is sparing no expense.

In all, Meta plans to spend as much as $145 billion on capital expenditures in 2026 alone.

Now, Zuckerberg has a plan to recover some of that cash sooner than investors expected.

The cloud computing colossus is considering launching a new business centered on selling its excess AI computing resources, as well as access to its AI models, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Meta would continue to operate its sprawling data centers and rent access to developers.

Competition would be fierce

The move could place Meta in more direct competition with AI infrastructure providers such as Nebius and CoreWeave, along with hyperscalers like Microsoft and Alphabet's Google Cloud.

Those aren't easy rivals to challenge, but Meta may be one of the few companies that could compete successfully in this rapidly expanding AI compute arena.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.