Why Meta Platforms Stock Is Rising Today

Key Points

Meta introduced Muse Image, the first image-generation model from Meta Superintelligence Labs

Muse Image is currently available on Instagram and WhatsApp.

Meta's shares are trading at a discount to their historical valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

Starting the week on a bullish note, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock closed 3% higher yesterday, up from its finish the previous market session. Shares of the social media stock continued their ascent today after the company provided insight into its new image-generation model.

Shares of Meta closed 2.6% higher today, after retreating from an earlier 4.2% gain.

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Drawing a picture of its new image-generation tool

Meta announced today that its first image-generation model from Meta Superintelligence Labs is now available in Meta AI.

Dubbed Muse Image, the model is available across various Meta platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp. According to the company, Muse Images uses "advanced reasoning to understand complex prompts, seamlessly blending multiple photos into high-quality creations you can download and share anywhere -- including directly to your chat, story, or feed."

Muse Image will soon be available on Facebook, Messenger, and to advertisers through Meta Advantage+ creative.

Is Meta stock a buy on today's news?

Today's announcement of Muse Image is noteworthy, but it's hardly sufficient, in and of itself, to justify buying Meta stock. Now, however, seems like a great time for another reason. Trading at 11.6 times operating cash flow, a discount to its five-year average cash flow multiple of 13.7, Meta stock is currently sitting in the bargain bin. For investors seeking a summer buying opportunity, Meta stock is worth a close look.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.