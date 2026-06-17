Why Meta Platforms Stock Plummeted by Over 5% on Wednesday

Key Points

Meta refused to comment on the article.

This executive has been with the social media titan since 2015.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

A top executive overseeing an important business unit of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is departing the company, and investors weren't happy about it. Combined with general bearishness on the tech sector generally, this resulted in the social media giant's stock losing more than 5% of its value during Wednesday's trading session.

Resignation notice?

Reuters, citing an internal Meta document it had seen, reported that one of its key executives in the effort to implement artificial intelligence (AI) is leaving her employer.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

According to her LinkedIn profile, the company's AI For Work's head of product Emily Dalton Smith has been with the company since 2015, occupying previous positions such as director of social good partnerships.

Investors were concerned about this news because Smith's team is primarily focused on, in the words of Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth, "the interfaces, platform components, memory systems, automations and shared product experiences ​that make AI useful ⁠for everyone."

When contacted by the news agency, an unnamed Meta spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

Organizational hiccups

No matter what niche it occupies, any tech company these days relies to some degree on AI integration. If accurate, this report suggests that Meta might be experiencing internal struggles with this effort. Although I wouldn't transact in the company's stock purely on this apparent news, I'd keep a more wary eye on how its AI integration and development proceed.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,531!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,273,016!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 940% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 17, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.