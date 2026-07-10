Why Meta Platforms Stock Jumped on Friday

Key Points

Meta Platforms is increasingly betting on the future of AI.

An independent research firm gave the company high marks for its directional shift and the release of Muse Spark.

The stock is attractively priced for investors looking for a bargain.

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Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) rallied Friday morning, gaining as much as 7.3%. As of 11:12 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 6%.

The catalyst that sent the social media and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist higher was a report that lauded the company's strategic pivot.

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A directional shift

At one point, Meta's Llama models were highly rated, but that changed with last year's release of Llama 4, which was widely regarded as a relative failure. In response, CEO Mark Zuckerberg changed course, rebuilding Meta's AI organization from scratch. The company's efforts are beginning to bear fruit, according to independent AI and semiconductor research firm SemiAnalysis.

In a report released yesterday, the company issued a report card on Meta's quest for Superintelligence and its pivot over the past year, and gave Zuckerberg and company high marks. "Rebuilding your entire team from the ground up obviously comes with some short-term setbacks, and it appears Meta has finally finished paying down this debt."

The report went on to say that the restructuring of Meta's AI organization took it "to the next level." " We think this is an extremely underappreciated advantage for Meta Superintelligence Leadership (MSL) ... We're overall bullish on the future of MSL, but it's worth emphasizing that they are still basically at step 1."

Meta has effectively reentered the AI race with the release of its Muse Spark AI this week, which many consider competitive with top-tier models from OpenAI and Anthropic.

Taking a step back, SemiAnalysis believes Meta's current strategy will yield future success:

At the simplest level, there are three things you need to build a true frontier model: data, talent, and compute. We believe Meta is the only hyperscaler/neolab on track to be world-class at all three and therefore has the best chance at catching up with Anthropic/OpenAI.

Zuckerberg is billing Muse Spark as "a strong agentic and coding model at a very low price," according to a post on X.

Investor sentiment has weighed on Meta in recent months, but the company's progress shows that pessimism is misplaced. And at 24 times earnings, the stock is a bargain.

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Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.