Why Meta Platforms Stock Crashed Thursday Morning

Key Points

Meta Platforms is reportedly getting into the cloud computing business.

However, the potential spending required has spooked investors.

This could be a boon to shareholders, who are missing the forest for the trees.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) traded sharply lower Thursday morning, falling as much as 4%. As of 10:49 a.m. ET, the stock was still down 3.7%.

The catalyst that sent the social media titan lower was a Wall Street analyst's comments on the company's future.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Cloud spending spree

This week has been a rollercoaster ride for Meta investors. Early yesterday, rumors emerged that the company is working on blueprints to develop a cloud infrastructure business, according to a Bloomberg report. The purpose of this venture will be to establish a platform to sell Meta's excess computing power and provide customers with greater access to its popular artificial intelligence (AI) models, according to the report.

This would not only put the company in direct competition with established cloud infrastructure providers, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Alphabet's Google Cloud, but also pit it against emerging neocloud operators CoreWeave and Nebius Group.

Wall Street has had a day to digest the information, and while this will no doubt represent significant potential upside for Meta and its shareholders, every rose has its thorns.

Analysts at Wolfe Research have crunched the numbers and concluded that Meta could potentially add 20% to its earnings per share (EPS) for every gigawatt (GW) of compute power it sells. That will come at a cost, however. The analysts suggest Meta's capital expenditures (capex) will increase to $200 billion in 2027, up from previous estimates of $160 billion, and will likely require a capital raise to support the higher spending.

You have to spend money to make money, as the old saying goes, and this case is no different. However, Meta is entering a market expected to exceed $500 billion for the first time this year, which represents a significant, ongoing new revenue opportunity for the company.

Moreover, at just 21 times earnings, Meta stock is selling at a significant discount to its big tech peers. That gives savvy investors the opportunity to pick up shares of this highly profitable company at a discount.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $400,101!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,212,683!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 911% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 2, 2026.

Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.