Why Marvell Technology Stock Surged This Week

Key Points

Marvell Technology gained ground thanks to news that the stock will be included in the S&P 500 index.

The company announced its new CFO and reiterated guidance for the current quarter.

Positive analyst coverage and Iran war news also lifted the stock.

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Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock managed to close out this week's trading solidly in the green, posting a gain of 6.6% over the period. Across the same stretch, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both notched gains of approximately 0.7%.

Marvell stock started the week's trading off with strong gains thanks to news of its upcoming inclusion in the S&P 500 index. The company also announced its new chief financial officer (CFO), reiterated its forward guidance, and benefited from bullish analyst coverage and market momentum connected to expectations that the Iran war could be winding down. With this week's gains, the stock is now up 229% year to date.

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Marvell stock banks another solid bullish week

Marvell stock rocketed higher in Monday's trading on the heels of news that the company is being added to the S&P 500 index. Inclusion in the index means that exchange traded funds (ETFs) that track the index will have to buy Marvell stock, which should create positive pricing pressure.

On June 11, Marvell announced that it had appointed Dan Durn as its new CFO. Durn had previously worked at Adobe. Along with the CFO news, the company reiterated its previously issued guidance for the current fiscal quarter.

Positive analyst coverage and Iran war news

On Friday, B. Riley published new coverage on Marvell -- reiterating a buy rating on the stock and raising its one-year price target from $240 per share to $345 per share. Craig Ellis, the firm's lead analyst on the stock, said he saw Marvell's deepening partnership with Nvidia, leadership changes, and inclusion in the S&P 500 index as bullish catalysts.

In addition to bullish analyst coverage, Marvell and many other artificial intelligence stocks saw strong valuation gains on Friday thanks to news that the U.S. and Iran were on the verge of agreeing to the terms of a basic peace deal. If the war draws to a close, it could be a significant positive catalyst for Marvell and other growth stocks.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Marvell Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe and short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.