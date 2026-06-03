Why Marvell Technology Bumped Higher Again on Wednesday

Key Points

He also held fast to his buy recommendation.

This came one day after Marvell won praise from one of the most high-profile executives in the tech hardware space.

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One day after hitting an all-time high, Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock repeated the feat on Wednesday. Over the course of the trading session, the semiconductor company's shares added nearly 4% to the previous day's close, following a new bullish analyst update on its prospects.

Another endorsement

The pundit behind that fresh projection was Stifel's Tore Svanberg, who enacted quite a substantial price target raise on Marvell's equity. His new fair value assessment is $321 per share for the company, well up from his previous level of $230. Svanberg retained his buy recommendation on the shares.

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According to reports, the analyst based his move on remarks from Marvell CEO Matt Murphy in his keynote speech at the recent Computex 2026 conference. Svanberg felt that these validated the company's successful strategy, which, in his view, is resonating with a market hungry for the advanced, high-speed connectivity silicon that can support artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities.

It wasn't only the price target bump that lifted Marvell's shares on Hump Day. The company was still basking in the glow of remarks made by another top executive in the chip world, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, at the same conference. In referring to Marvell, Huang described the company and its wares as "essential." Given the hot popularity and prominence of Nvidia in this Age of AI, that's an important endorsement of Marvell's business.

A technological marvel

Any chipmaker with a smart approach to supplying the AI revolution is well-positioned to profit handsomely from the relentless expansion of the technology. Marvell is a leading example of this, as evidenced by Huang's strong and unambiguous wording -- which, I'd say, is entirely accurate. More than ever, Marvell stock feels like an excellent play on the world's AI future.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Marvell Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.