Why the Market Dipped But VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gained Today

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) ended the recent trading session at $27.86, demonstrating a +2.39% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.18%.

The stock of company has fallen by 5.49% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.47%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.62, indicating a 3.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.04 billion, up 3.62% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.46 per share and revenue of $4.18 billion, indicating changes of +3.36% and +4.29%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.05% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.68, so one might conclude that VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.