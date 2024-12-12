Why the Market Dipped But Teradyne (TER) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with Teradyne (TER) standing at $120.95, reflecting a +0.62% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.66%.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors's stock has climbed by 12.99% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Teradyne in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.90, marking a 13.92% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $740.68 million, showing a 10.45% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.17 per share and revenue of $2.81 billion, which would represent changes of +8.19% and +4.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teradyne should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.6% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Teradyne holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Teradyne is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.93. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.01.

It is also worth noting that TER currently has a PEG ratio of 2.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.15.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

