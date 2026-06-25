Why the Market Dipped But SkyWest (SKYW) Gained Today

SkyWest (SKYW) closed the most recent trading day at $98.29, moving +1.64% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.01% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

The stock of regional airline has risen by 11.61% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's gain of 3.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SkyWest in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.85, down 2.06% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.11 billion, up 7.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.95 per share and a revenue of $4.36 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.8% and +7.49%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SkyWest. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SkyWest is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note SkyWest's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.83. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.85.

Also, we should mention that SKYW has a PEG ratio of 1.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.