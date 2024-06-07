Why the Market Dipped But Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) standing at $14.73, reflecting a +0.07% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

The company's stock has climbed by 9.52% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 0.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.07, signifying an 800% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $258.34 million, indicating a 23.55% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion, indicating changes of +81.25% and +20.51%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 49.79% increase. As of now, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 51.05. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.15.

It is also worth noting that LSPD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.53. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

