Why the Market Dipped But Clear Secure (YOU) Gained Today

Clear Secure (YOU) closed at $52.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the airport security company had lost 13.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Clear Secure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.43, marking a 65.38% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $270.16 million, reflecting a 23.1% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion, indicating changes of +58.93% and +22.04%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Clear Secure is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Clear Secure's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.19. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.