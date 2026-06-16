Why the Market Dipped But AZZ (AZZ) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, AZZ (AZZ) closed at $153.66, marking a +1.12% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.57% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.15%.

The stock of electrical equipment maker has risen by 8.71% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AZZ in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 8, 2026. In that report, analysts expect AZZ to post earnings of $1.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.43%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $435.55 million, indicating a 3.22% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.79 per share and a revenue of $1.75 billion, indicating changes of +9.69% and +5.98%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AZZ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, AZZ boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AZZ is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.58, which means AZZ is trading at a discount to the group.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.