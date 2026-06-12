Why Is Manulife (MFC) Up 6% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Manulife Financial (MFC). Shares have added about 6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Manulife due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Manulife Financial Corp before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Manulife Financial Q1 Earnings Miss Expectations, APE Sales Rise Y/Y



Manulife Financial Corporation delivered first-quarter 2026 core earnings of 77 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. The bottom line increased 11.6% year over year. Core earnings of $1.3 billion (C$1.8 billion) increased 8.3% year over year. The increase in core earnings was driven by strong business growth in Asia and Global WAM, along with the net positive impact of 2025 updates to actuarial methods and assumptions, as well as a net improvement in insurance experience. It was partially offset by lower investment spreads in the United States and the impact of the eMPF transition in Hong Kong. New business value (NBV) in the reported quarter was $688 million (C$944 million), up 8.9% year over year.



Annualized premium equivalent (APE) sales increased 11.1% year over year to $2 billion (C$2.8 billion). New business contractual service margin (CSM) increased 17.7% year over year to $743 million (C$1,019 million). The increase in APE sales, new business CSM and NBV reflects the strength of the diversified business portfolio. The Global Wealth and Asset Management business generated net outflows of $3.2 billion (C$4.4 billion) compared to net inflows of $0.3 billion (C$0.5 billion) in the year-ago quarter. Core return on equity, measuring the company’s profitability, expanded 90 basis points year over year to 16.5%. The Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test ratio was 136% as of March 31, 2026.

Segmental Performance of MFC

The Global Wealth and Asset Management division’s core earnings were $326 million (C$448 million), up 3.1% year over year. The increase was driven by higher net fee income from favorable market impacts over the past 12 months, contributions from the Manulife Comvest business and continued expense discipline. It was partially offset by the impact of the eMPF transition in Hong Kong and lower performance fees.



Retirement net outflows of $2 billion (C$2.8 billion) increased 11.1% year over year, driven by higher member withdrawals reflecting higher account balances from market growth and higher retirement plan redemptions in the United States. It was partially offset by lower retirement plan redemptions in Canada.



Retail net outflows of $4.2 billion (C$5.8 billion) compared to net inflows of $0.3 billion (C$0.5 billion) in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to higher net outflows in active mutual funds through third-party intermediaries in North America, including a few large model redemptions in the United States.



Institutional Asset Management net inflows of $3 billion (C$4.2 billion) increased 66.6%. The increase was driven by net flows from the Manulife Comvest business, and higher net sales from money market mandates in mainland China and from Manulife CQS products. It was partially offset by lower net flows in equity mandates and lower deployments in private equity mandates.

Asia Delivers Strong Growth

Asia division’s core earnings totaled $598 million, up 22% year over year, reflecting continued business growth and the net positive impact of 2025 updates to actuarial methods and assumptions. It was partially offset by less favorable insurance experience. Asia reported strong growth in APE sales, new business CSM and NBV, with a year-over-year increase of 11%, 15% and 15%, respectively. The increase was driven by higher sales volumes and a more favorable business mix, reflecting growth in Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore across all three new business metrics. NBV margin improved modestly to 38.2%.

Canada and U.S. Face Headwinds

Manulife Financial’s Canada division’s core earnings of $256 million (C$352 million) declined 1.5% year over year. The downside was due to unfavorable insurance experience in Group Insurance in the first quarter of 2026. The variance in insurance experience was largely driven by higher long-term disability claims, along with higher expenses to support the growing business and transformational investment to elevate customer experience in Group Insurance. This was partially offset by business growth in the segment, the net positive impact of 2025 updates to actuarial methods and assumptions, and a lower charge in the expected credit loss provision. APE sales and NBV decreased 15% and 16%, respectively, due to lower Group Insurance sales. This was partially offset by higher Individual Insurance sales. New business CSM increased 13%, reflecting growth in Individual Insurance from higher participating life insurance sales.



The U.S. division reported core earnings of $241 million, down 4% year over year. The decrease was primarily due to lower investment spreads. It was partially offset by favorable net insurance experience in the first quarter of 2026.

APE sales increased 29% while new business CSM grew 19%. The increase reflects higher demand for accumulation insurance products, supported by recent product enhancements. NBV decreased 8% due to product mix, partially offset by higher sales volumes.

MFC's Dividend Update

The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 48.5 cents per share on Manulife's shares. The dividend will be paid out on June 19, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 29, 2026.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review over the past two months.

VGM Scores

At this time, Manulife has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a C. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Manulife has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Manulife is part of the Zacks Insurance - Life Insurance industry. Over the past month, Lincoln National (LNC), a stock from the same industry, has gained 5.9%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Lincoln National reported revenues of $4.87 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +3.9%. EPS of $1.66 for the same period compares with $1.60 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Lincoln National is expected to post earnings of $2.08 per share, indicating a change of -11.9% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.7% over the last 30 days.

Lincoln National has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.