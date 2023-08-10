Why Magnite Stock Plunged Today

What happened

Shares of Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) were taking a dive today as the supply-side ad-tech platform offered disappointing guidance in its second-quarter earnings report even as results topped estimates.

As of 1:37 p.m. ET, the stock was down 34% on the news.

Magnite said revenue grew 11% in the quarter to $152.5 million, while contribution excluding traffic-acquisition costs (TAC) rose 9% to $134.7 million, which was slightly ahead of estimates at $134.3 million.

Contribution from connected TV (CTV) rose 8% to $56.1 million, and contribution from digital video+ (DV+) rose 10% to $78.6 million.

Gross profit in the quarter plunged from $72.8 million to $22.4 million, though that was due to $53 million in non-cash accelerated-amortization expense from its platform consolidation. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell from $41.3 million to 37.3 million in part due to $4.5 million in bad-debt expense from the bankruptcy of MediaMath, a demand-services platform (DSP).

On the bottom line, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.09, down from $0.14 in the quarter a year ago but ahead of estimates at $0.03.

We delivered a solid second quarter, with both total contribution ex-TAC and CTV contribution ex-TAC growing high single digits. We continue to grow our market share in both CTV and DV+, as well as launching new products and services to better serve our partners.

Weak guidance seemed to be the real reason Magnite shares plunged today. For Q3, management sees contribution ex-TAC of $128 million to $132 million, which was below estimates at $138.3 million, and it called for adjusted EBITDA of $34 million to $40 million, which is flat sequentially.

For the full year, its sees contribution growth in the mid-to-high single digits and flat adjusted EBITDA.

Magnite's guidance and the sell-off in the stock seem to reflect the broader struggles in the digital-ad market. Investors will have to be patient, but the company could be a big winner from growth in CTV as the ad market normalizes.

