Why Macy's Stock Was Falling Today

Shares of Macy's (NYSE: M) were pulling back today after the department-store operator issued a weak sales result in its second quarter, even though profits were strong. As a result, the stock was down 12% as of 11:24 a.m. ET.

Macy's is still shrinking

The retailer reported a revenue decline of 3.8% to $4.9 billion, which was well below estimates at $5.12 billion. Comparable sales were down 3.3%, showing that the business is continuing to lose customers in what's been a challenging environment for discretionary retailers.

Comparable sales were down 4.5% at the Macy's brand on an owned basis. Bloomingdale's was down 1.1%, but BlueMercury, its beauty brand, rose 2%.

The weak top-line result comes after Macy's turned down yet another buyout offer last month. The company still seems to be struggling to put together a long-term turnaround strategy.

However, Macy's did make improvements on the cost side, as gross margin increased 240 basis points to 40.5% due to lower discounting from a year ago. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses fell by $7 million to $2 billion but were up 120 basis points on a percentage basis to 38.7%, due to the sales decline. Nonetheless, that was enough for generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) operating income to double from $124 million to $222 million.

On the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share jumped from $0.26 to $0.53, ahead of the consensus estimate of $0.30. CEO Tony Spring called the results a "strong earnings performance in a challenging consumer environment."

What's next for Macy's

Investors also seemed disappointed by the guidance, as Macy's cut its full-year revenue forecast from $22.3 billion-$22.9 billion to $22.1-$22.4 billion. It also lowered comparable-sales guidance to between negative 2% and negative 0.5%, though it maintained its adjusted earnings-per-share guidance of $2.55-$2.90.

The stock is cheap based on that forecast at a price-to-earnings ratio of around 6, but it's unlikely to move higher until the business returns to sales growth.

Should you invest $1,000 in Macy's right now?

Before you buy stock in Macy's, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Macy's wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $779,735!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 12, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.