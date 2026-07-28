Why Lucid Stock Soared 21.5% Today

Key Points

Lucid's stock has shed more than 70% of its value over the past year.

Bargain-hunters are starting to take notice.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group ›

Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) leaped on Tuesday after a notable investor disclosed a large position in the luxury automaker.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

A royal vote of confidence

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz al Saud, a member of the Saudi royal family, reported ownership of 19.5 million shares of Lucid on July 28. With Lucid's stock now trading near $7.90 per share, that stake is valued at over $154 million.

Prince Alwaleed has a net worth of approximately $23 billion, according to Forbes. He's often referred to as the "Arabian Warren Buffett" due to his impressive multi-decade investment track record.

Risks remain

News of Prince Alwaleed's investment comes at an opportune time. Lucid's stock price has shed nearly three-quarters of its value over the past year.

The electric vehicle (EV) maker is dealing with the loss of federal tax credits for EV purchases, which expired on Sept. 30.

Moreover, the automaker remains deeply unprofitable as it ramps up production. Lucid generated an operating loss of $989 million in the first quarter.

Still, investors are viewing Prince Alwaleed's stake in Lucid as a vote of confidence for the EV upstart, and many decided to buy alongside the billionaire.

Should you buy stock in Lucid Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Lucid Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lucid Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $379,662!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,206,116!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 28, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.