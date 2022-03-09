Why Lucid Group Shares Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) have been on the decline since the company reported its quarterly financial and operations update at the end of February. Shares have sunk about 14% since Feb. 28, even with a two-day recovery rally. That recovery continued this morning, with the stock popping over 5% at the market open. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, shares remained up 3%.

So what

Investors sold Lucid shares when the electric vehicle (EV) start-up announced it was cutting its production outlook for 2022 by up to 40% due to supply chain challenges and as it focused on quality.

At the same time, market dynamics and geopolitics are giving investors reasons to want to own stocks in the alternative and renewable energy sector, as oil prices soar to multiyear highs. Lucid also provided details on international expansion plans, and investors now seem to be prioritizing the long-term picture over the short-term headwinds.

Now what

Lucid expects to start construction on its first manufacturing plant outside of the U.S., and second overall, in the first half of 2022. The Saudi Arabian factory is partially the result of the company's relationship with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, which is a large shareholder in Lucid. That plan has garnered more attention as oil prices have been rising sharply.

Investors may also be watching to see what fellow EV start-up Rivian Automotive tells investors regarding costs and supply chain issues when it reports its fourth-quarter results tomorrow. The stocks of both companies are down significantly from their peaks.

With more EV competition from legacy automakers coming on line, cost inflation and supply chain constraints could hit the younger companies the most. Investors need to balance that shorter-term picture with the long-term potential demand for electric vehicles. Even without those headwinds, these should be considered long-term investments with volatile share prices expected.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lucid Group, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Howard Smith owns Lucid Group, Inc. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.