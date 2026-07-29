Why Lithia Stock Surged Today

Key Points

Lithia continues to consolidate the car dealership industry.

Rising profit margins are enabling Lithia to buy back a significant percentage of its shares.

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Shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) popped on Wednesday after the automotive retailer boosted its cash payout to investors.

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Higher profits fuel larger dividends and buybacks

Lithia's revenue rose 2% year over year to $9.8 billion in the second quarter.

The car dealership network purchased 5 stores during the quarter, which are projected to produce $340 million in annualized sales. It also sold 3 locations that together generate $120 million in annualized revenue.

During a conference call with analysts, CEO Bryan DeBoer said Lithia's dynamic pricing initiatives contributed to a $339 sequential increase in its used retail gross profit per unit -- essentially, the average profit it makes on each pre-owned car sale -- to $2,019.

Management is funneling much of these profits into stock buybacks. Lithia repurchased 3.7% of its outstanding shares in the second quarter and 7.6% in the first half of 2026.

That's helping to boost its earnings per share. All told, Lithia's adjusted per-share profits increased 9% to $10.03.

A proven, value-creating business model

Lithia employs a relatively simple growth strategy. It acquires automotive businesses that have the potential to become more profitable as part of its nationwide network. It then improves their operations, harvests their cash flow, and passes it on to shareholders via buybacks and dividends.

Investors, in turn, rewarded Lithia for raising its quarterly dividend by 23%, to $0.70 per share, by bidding up its stock price.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.