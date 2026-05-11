Why Lincoln Educational Services Stock Jumped 15% Today

Key Points

Lincoln Educational Services stock jumped 15% after a strong Q1 2026 earnings report.

The company trains electricians and HVAC technicians, skills in high demand for data center construction.

Its hands-on training programs should benefit from the AI infrastructure buildout.

10 stocks we like better than Lincoln Educational Services ›

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ: LINC) is having a great Monday. The career-training company's stock reached an all-time high of $51.64 per share (a 15.4% jump from last Friday's closing price) at 10:45 a.m. ET, following an impressive earnings report. As of this writing at 3 p.m. ET, Lincoln's shares had cooled down to a 10% gain.

Wall Street wanted a penny; Lincoln dug up a dime

The average Wall Street analyst expected Q1 2026 earnings near $0.04 per share, based on revenues in the neighborhood of $135.7 million. Lincoln breezed past these estimates. Sales rose 23% year over year to $144.0 million, while earnings more than doubled from $0.06 to $0.14 per share.

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The Lincoln Technical Institute and Lincoln College of Technology parent saw 5,500 new student starts in the first quarter, up from 4,600 in the year-ago period.

Why I think this is a sneaky AI play

Lincoln runs several physical campuses, focusing on hands-on job training. Its flagship programs involve repair and maintenance in the automotive, heating and cooling systems, and industrial machinery spaces, followed by nursing and medical assistant roles.

I see the stock as a creative play on the AI data center construction boom. According to a recent research report by The Motley Fool, AI tech firms spent nearly $1 trillion on data center construction last year, and the spending should increase for years to come. Data centers require significant construction expertise, especially when cooling thousands of high-performance AI accelerator chips.

And Lincoln Educational Services is quietly leaning into this opportunity. Management didn't mention "data centers" on the earnings call, but highlighted massive demand for electricians and HVAC technicians. I don't think that's a coincidence in this era of explosive demand for AI services -- and for the data centers that power them.

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Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.