Why Lightspeed Commerce Stock Was Winning Big This Week

According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, retail-oriented fintech Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD) was ringing it up on the stock market -- its shares had booked a more than 13% gain week to date as of early Friday. This followed news that the point-of-sale solutions developer had dropped quarterly results that featured beats on both the top and bottom lines.

Illuminating the latest quarter's performance

Prior to the stock market's open on Thursday, Lightspeed shed light on its fiscal second quarter of 2025, ended Sept. 30, 2024, with an official earnings release. This revealed that the specialized fintech earned total revenue of just over $277 million, for growth of 20% year over year. Better, the company managed to more than triple its non-GAAP (adjusted) net income across that stretch of time, to $19.9 million, or $0.13 per share.

Both of those headline figures edged past the average analyst estimates. Collectively, the pundits following the stock were anticipating a bit over $274 million for revenue, and a per-share, adjusted earnings figure of $0.11.

Lightspeed didn't hesitate to mention in its earnings release that on a trailing-12-month basis, it has exceeded $1 billion in revenue. It detailed a set of new product releases during the quarter and wrote of its "rapid pace of product innovation;" both helped boost the company's top line.

EBITDA guidance raised

In proffering both third-quarter and full fiscal-year 2025 guidance, Lightspeed forecast that the growth train would continue to rumble on. In the latter period it believes revenue growth will match that of the third quarter with a 20% improvement. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) should hit at least $50 million. This was an upgrade from the previous guidance of $45 million at minimum.

Lightspeed feels like the right kind of company at the right time, providing cutting-edge (and, importantly, useful) solutions to the retail and hospitality sectors, two of its favorite markets. This is a tough and competitive field, which makes the recent performance especially impressive.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

