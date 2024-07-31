Why Lemonade Stock Was Turning Sour Today

Shares of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were leaving a bitter taste in investors' mouths today after the "insurtech" company posted another disappointing quarterly earnings report, with slowing growth and a wide loss.

As a result, the stock was down 15.9% as of 11:15 a.m. ET.

Lemonade is still getting squeezed

Following its pandemic-era boom and bust, Lemonade stock has struggled to convince investors it can build a viable business, and last night's report seemed to add to the skepticism.

Its in-force premium, a measure of the size of the business, rose just 22% in the quarter to $839 million, driven by a 14% increase in customers and 8% in premium per customer. Revenue in the quarter was up 16.6% to $122 million, which essentially matched estimates at $121.8 million.

The company did show improvement in its gross loss ratio, essentially money paid out in claims divided by money received in premiums, which fell from 94% to 79%, but the business still seems to be far from profitability, as its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss narrowed from $52.7 million to $43 million. On the bottom line, it reported a per-share loss of $0.81, an improvement from a per-share loss of $0.97 in the quarter a year ago, and ahead of the consensus at an $0.88 per-share loss.

Despite the sell-off, management called the results "excellent," noting robust top-line growth and relative stability in expenses.

Can Lemonade turn it around?

Lemonade's guidance wasn't particularly inspiring, as the company expects 22% growth in in-force premium to $875 million to $879 million and 10% growth in revenue to $124 million to $126 million, well below the consensus at $134.3 million. It also sees its adjusted EBITDA loss widening from the second quarter to $56 million to $58 million in the third quarter.

With its growth fizzling and losses still significant, the buy case for Lemonade has significantly narrowed.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lemonade right now?

Before you buy stock in Lemonade, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lemonade wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $635,614!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Lemonade. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.