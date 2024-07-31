Why Kraft Heinz Stock Is Higher Today (Despite Missing Sales Estimates)

Shares of food giant Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) are up 4.4% as of 11:17 a.m. ET today, according to numbers from S&P Global Market Intelligence, even though the organization's second-quarter revenue fell short of expectations. Investors are impressed with the company's profitability, and hopeful that it will continue to improve as a result of efficiency-oriented initiatives.

Slowing sales is no problem for profitability

For the three-month stretch ending in late June, food company Kraft Heinz turned a little less than $6.5 billion in revenue into adjusted operating income of just under $1.4 billion (or $0.78 per share). Both the top- and bottom lines were down slightly year over year, and sales fell short of analysts' expectations of $6.55 billion. But beating earnings estimates of $0.74 per share was enough to convince the bulls to jump on board.

See, a key part of Kraft Heinz's turnaround plan is becoming more cost-efficient. These efforts aren't yet complete, however. As CEO Carlos Abrams-Rivera explained of the company's Q2 results and revised guidance, "While we are now expecting a more gradual top-line improvement in the back half of the year, we continue to unlock efficiencies that are allowing us to make accretive investments in our brands, grow profits, and drive future sales growth."

Granted, that sales growth isn't taking shape quite as soon as recently hoped. Kraft Heinz dialed back its full-year revenue guidance from growth of between nil and 2% to a decline of as much as 2%, and no better than even with last year's levels.

Even so, its previously suggested 2024 earnings guidance of between $3.01 and $3.07 per-share (implying improvement of between 1% and 3%) remains in place, suggesting Kraft Heinz is indeed culling costs without crimping its ability to conduct business.

Kraft Heinz stock still has room to run

Wednesday's sizable gain obviously makes this stock slightly less attractive to buy into now, simply because it's that much more expensive.

In this instance, however, investors may want to go ahead and take the plunge anyway. Shares are still below their April high, and still more than 60% below their 2017 peak, when it became clear the 2015 merger of Kraft and Heinz wasn't working nearly as well as initially hoped.

Now it is. The company's second-quarter numbers and the stock's subsequent gain should help highlight the fact that the turnaround effort is finally taking hold. More important to interested investors, there's certainly plenty more room for resulting upside ahead.

Should you invest $1,000 in Kraft Heinz right now?

Before you buy stock in Kraft Heinz, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kraft Heinz wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $635,614!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2024

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kraft Heinz. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.