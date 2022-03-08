Why Kopin Stock Is Falling Today

What happened

Shares of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a maker of wearable technology components, were tumbling this morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter 2021 results.

The tech stock fell by more than 10% this morning and was down by 5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET.

So what

Kopin reported fourth-quarter sales of $13.2 million -- a decrease of 5.7% from the year-ago quarter. Investors are always disappointed when revenue falls on a year-over-basis, but things looked even worse with the company's earnings.

Kopin had a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.04 in the quarter, compared to earnings of $0.02 in the year-ago quarter and below analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.03 per share.

The company's defense revenue segment -- which brings in most of the company's sales -- appeared to be the problem in the fourth quarter. Defense sales tumbled 21% year over year, in part because some product shipments were lower in the quarter.

"In the fourth quarter of 2021 shipments of our US Army's Family of Weapon Sight-Individual (FSW-I) program were lower as we completed process enhancements to our line," Kopin CEO John Fan said in a press release.

Now what

With sales sliding in the company's largest revenue segment and earnings falling below expectations, it's not surprising that some investors sold their Kopin shares today.

The company didn't release any guidance for the first quarter or full year 2022, which probably didn't help ease investors' concerns about today's quarterly results.

With Kopin still dealing with supply chain issues, it's likely that investors will be keeping a close eye on the company's financial results in 2022 to see if it can turn around some of the setbacks it's faced recently.

10 stocks we like better than Kopin

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Kopin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.