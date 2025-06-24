Why KKR Stock Rocketed Almost 5% Higher Today

The equity of sturdy investment company KKR (NYSE: KKR) made for a fine investment all its own on Tuesday. Its stock price leaped by nearly 5% that trading session, thanks to news of a big institutional investor's reversal on a planned sale (which likely would have pushed the stock's price down). KKR's share gain easily beat the slightly over 1% advance of the S&P 500 index.

Planned sale stopped?

That sizable investor is China Investment Corporation (CIC), the country's sovereign wealth fund. Before market open, Bloomberg, citing unidentified "people familiar with the deal," reported that CIC has canceled a planned sale of several stakes it held in U.S. investment management companies.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

This list included top names in the sector -- in addition to KKR, positions in Carlyle Group and TPG were to be sold. The sell-off was planned earlier this year as a move to reduce exposure to U.S. businesses. However, at present CIC is no longer interested in such a divestment. Thefinancial newsagency didn't cite any reason or reasons for this.

U.S. investment bank Evercore was recruited by CIC to broker the sale, Bloomberg and another, earlier article from Reuters stated. Neither China Investment nor Evercore responded to Bloomberg's requests for comment on the matter.

Similarly, KKR, Carlyle Group, and TPG haven't yet made official statements regarding it, either.

Cold feet getting warmer

A foreign investor getting cold feet about selling U.S. equities is entirely plausible; earlier this year the world grew increasingly worried that the "punitive" tariffs initially imposed by the Trump administration would damage the U.S. economy. Those concerns are fading quickly, so potential sellers like CIC might be feeling more confident about our country's growth prospects.

I wouldn't buy or sell any stock purely on the basis of an institutional investor's move, so I firmly believe folks should hold or ditch KKR entirely on its fundamentals. Given that, it's a wily, veteran company that plies its trade very effectively -- and to me, therefore, is always a consideration for a buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in KKR right now?

Before you buy stock in KKR, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and KKR wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $676,023!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $883,692!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 793% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 173% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends KKR. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.