Why July Is a Critical Month for Social Security Recipients

Key Points

July is an important month for retirees.

It could affect their monthly income next year.

It's the first month that will help determine their 2027 COLA.

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For seniors collecting retirement or other Social Security benefits, the month of July is a very important one. The economic and political events that happen in the upcoming month are going to shape their finances in the year to come.

Here's why July matters so much for retirees.

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July is a critical month for retirees for one important reason

July is a very important month for anyone receiving Social Security benefits because it is the first month of 2026 that will affect the amount of their 2027 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

Social Security provides cost-of-living adjustments in most years to help benefits hold their buying power in the face of inflation. And COLAs are calculated according to a specific formula. The amount of the COLA is equal to the average increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). However, the COLA formula uses only third-quarter CPI-W data.

This means the critical months for Social Security retirees are July, August, and September.

Retirees won't know the numbers for a while yet

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the official data on inflation, and those reports run a month behind. That means the CPI-W information for July will be released in mid-August. And since Social Security needs all the numbers from the third quarter to calculate the benefits increase, the official COLA announcement won't be made until October.

Early projections, however, suggest retirees may be in for the fourth-largest COLA in 36 years, and the largest adjustment since 2023. Of course, those projections are based on CPI-W data from months that don't count in the COLA calculations. While those numbers show the trendlines, there are reasons to believe the economy is fairly volatile right now.

Ultimately, if inflation surges again in July as a result of continued conflict in Iran, other geopolitical uncertainties, the president's continued efforts to put tariffs in place, or anything else, retirees are going to be in for a bigger raise in 2027.

However, the fact is that inflation has been higher in recent months, and especially in May, due in large part to soaring energy prices resulting from the Iran conflict. If a deal to resolve the Iran conflict goes through and oil starts flowing again, causing prices to fall, then this year's COLA may not end up being very large.

The bottom line is, the coming month is going to be very important for Social Security recipients, and it's well worth paying attention to what happens.

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