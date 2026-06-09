Why J.M. Smucker Stock Jumped Today

Key Points

Smucker's profitability strengthened in its most recent quarter.

Shareholders are in line for sizable dividends.

10 stocks we like better than J.M. Smucker ›

Shares of J.M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) rose on Tuesday after the jam and jelly purveyor's profits topped Wall Street's forecast.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Price hikes drove Smucker's earnings higher

Smucker's net sales grew 6% year over year to $2.3 billion in its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, which ended on April 30.

Price increases helped offset volume declines in Smucker's spreads and coffee segments, boosting the company's profit margins.

Smucker's adjusted operating income jumped 14% to $59.7 million, as its margin improved to 21.3% from 19.7% in the prior-year quarter.

In turn, the maker of Jif peanut butter and Folgers coffee saw its adjusted earnings per share surge 20% to $2.77. That bested Wall Street's estimates, which had called for per-share profits of $2.64.

Better still, Smucker's cash generation continued to strengthen. Its free cash flow soared 42% to $1.2 billion in fiscal 2026. That enabled the company to pay $465 in dividends while also paying down $720 million in debt.

A sizable dividend yield for shareowners

Smucker's sees its full-year adjusted earnings per share rising by 7% to 12% to between $9.75 and $10.25 in fiscal 2027.

"Looking ahead, our strategic priorities for the fiscal year are to drive focused organic volume growth across our key platforms, improve profitability and accelerate earnings growth, and maintain a disciplined approach to capital deployment," CEO Mark Smucker said.

Investors can count on that capital deployment to include sizable cash payments to shareholders. Even after today's gains, Smucker's stock yields a solid 3.9%.

Should you buy stock in J.M. Smucker right now?

Before you buy stock in J.M. Smucker, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and J.M. Smucker wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $445,672!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,280,566!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 948% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends J.M. Smucker. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.