Why Iridium Stock Soared Today

Key Points

Space and terrestrial communications are converging.

Iridium's spectrum and technology are in high demand.

10 stocks we like better than Iridium Communications ›

Shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) surged on Monday after the satellite-based network operator agreed to be acquired by Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB).

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A formidable new force in the rapidly expanding space economy

Under the terms of the deal, Rocket Lab would purchase Iridium for $54 per share in cash and stock. That represents a 24% premium over Iridium's closing price on Friday and values the space stock at roughly $8 billion.

The combination would marry Rocket Lab's satellite manufacturing and launch expertise with Iridium's proven communications network and valuable spectrum assets.

"Iridium has built the gold standard in secure, safety-critical global satellite connectivity," Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck said in a press release. "It is relied upon by maritime fleets, the aviation industry, governments, and heavy industrial organizations who operate in the most remote off-the-grid locations."

The combined company would be able to design, build, launch, and operate its own satellite constellations. This vertical integration strategy should help to reduce costs and bolster profitability.

The deal is projected to close in mid-2027, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

Industry consolidation might accelerate

Acquiring Iridium would place Rocket Lab in more direct competition with Space Exploration Technologies Corporation's popular Starlink satellite communications service.

SpaceX's blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) provided it with over $85 billion to fund its audacious growth initiatives. That's a lot of financial firepower to contend with.

Mergers and acquisitions could give smaller satellite and rocket companies a better chance at competing with the space titan.

Rocket Lab's acquisition of Iridium follows Amazon's purchase of Globalstar in April.

Investors can expect more deals to occur in the space industry in the months and years ahead.

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Joe Tenebruso has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.