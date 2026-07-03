Why IonQ Stock Plummeted 26.1% in June

Key Points

IonQ stock soared after the company reported strong Q1 2026 results in May.

President Trump signed quantum computing executive orders in late June.

Investors should focus on IonQ's second-quarter financial results, which the company will report later in the summer.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Investors had plenty to be happy about with IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) stock in May, as the quantum computing specialist's shares soared 60%. June, however, provided less to celebrate. According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, IonQ stock fell 26.1% last month.

But with the White House expressing enthusiasm for the quantum computing industry and an analyst providing a bullish outlook, investors weren't moved to click the buy button on IonQ stock. Let's take a look at what contributed to the stock's poor performance.

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A political tailwind wasn't enough to motivate the bulls last month

It's been a wild journey for IonQ stock through the first half of 2026. At the end of March, IonQ's stock had fallen about 41% since the start of the year. The drop didn't last long, though. With the company reporting strong first-quarter 2026 financial results, IonQ stock soared in May.

Many investors, consequently, were complacent about taking profits and sold shares in June.

Ironically, there were some auspicious developments last month that belied the stock's decline. On June 22, Northland raised its price target on IonQ to $70 from $55, maintaining an outperform rating. Based on the stock's closing price of $56.55 the day before Northland hiked the price target, the new price target implies upside of 23.8%.

Secondly, President Trump signed two executive orders on quantum computing in late June. The executive orders aim to strengthen the nation's leadership in the burgeoning quantum computing industry through a range of measures. For example, the executive orders direct "the development of a plan and other measures to ensure adequate domestic supply chains and manufacturing capabilities for quantum technologies, as well as appropriate funding support for such efforts," according to the White House.

Investors confused at IonQ's plunge must remember one important thing

While those with IonQ shares in their portfolios found the stock's plunge disconcerting, it's important to remember that it's not uncommon for growth stocks to decline without any negative news -- sometimes investors are simply content to take profits.

For those with long-term investment horizons, the poor performance of the quantum computing stock last month is nothing to worry about. Instead, investors should place greater emphasis on the company's second-quarter financial results, which it will report later this summer. For example, investors will want to confirm that the company is on track to achieve its 2026 revenue guidance of $260 million and $270 million.

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.