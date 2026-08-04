Why Investors Dumped Cipher Digital Stock on Tuesday

Key Points

Although it's trying to pivot away from its dependency on crypto mining, it's still very tightly tied to the activity.

One reason for optimism: bringing forward a deal to provide AI compute to a major client of its Black Pearl data center.

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Tuesday was a record-breaking day for U.S. stocks, but you wouldn't know that from the performance of Cipher Digital's (NASDAQ: CIFR) equity. The crypto miner, which, like many peers, is pivoting hard into artificial intelligence (AI) data center operations, reported second-quarter earnings that morning.

These fell notably short of expectations, and Cipher Digital's share price fell by almost 16% across the trading day.

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A pair of misses

In the quarter, Cipher Digital's revenue -- still comprised entirely of proceeds from Bitcoin mining -- fell sharply, declining to $24.8 million from the year-ago tally of nearly $43.6 million.

Compounding that, headline net loss deepened considerably, to almost $268 million ($0.65 per share) from second quarter 2025's less than $46 million shortfall. Much of this, however, was due to a non-cash warrant remeasurement loss of almost $151 million.

Those fundamentals didn't come close to meeting or beating the consensus analyst estimates. Pundits tracking Cipher Digital stock were modeling revenue of just over $32.5 million, and a far narrower per-share net loss of $0.23.

Recent softness in crypto prices was an obvious culprit for the disappointing results. On a brighter note, Cipher Digital said that it had reached agreement for a tenant coming in to its Black Pearl data center to begin receiving compute capacity at the start of this month. This was originally slated to begin in October.

Cipher Digital identified this client as only an "investment-grade hyperscale tenant" without elaborating.

It also said it has acquired an option on a new data center site, known as Apollo, in the vicinity of San Antonio, Texas.

Much to prove

No one likes a monster revenue miss or a big whiff on the bottom line. Unfortunately for Cipher Digital, that's exactly what it provided with the second-quarter results. Although the Black Pearl news is certainly welcome, I feel that the company's major work lies ahead -- proving that it can make a viable business of data center operations.

It's certainly not there yet, so in my mind, today's sell-off was fully justified.

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Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.