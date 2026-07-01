Why Interactive Brokers Group Stockholders Won big on Wednesday

Key Points

Management released the latest set of monthly metrics.

These indicated growth in important operational items.

10 stocks we like better than Interactive Brokers Group ›

The stock of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) was a mid-week standout in the financial services sector. Shares of the securities trading facilitator closed on Wednesday more than 7% higher, thanks to a monthly update showing strong growth in certain aspects of its operations.

Fruitful interactions

For June, Interactive's daily average revenue trades (DARTs, widely considered a crucial metric for brokerages) rose by 53% year over year and 6% month over month to nearly 5.27 million.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Client equity at the end of that month came in at just over $930 billion, a 40% improvement over the end-June 2025 figure but 1% below the May result.

Speaking of clients, Interactive's total customer accounts surged 34% year over year and 4% month over month to nearly 5.19 million. Ending client credit balances rose a respective 27% and 1% to land at over $182 billion.

A reliable middleman

The fact that only one of those metrics in one of the tracked periods sank -- and slightly -- indicates how well Interactive is doing these days.

To be fair, most of our securities markets remain frothy, so that's not a towering accomplishment in itself. However, investors have a wide and deep range of brokerages and financial services companies to choose from. So this one is obviously adept at both attracting and retaining active clients, and with that, I'd confidently consider its stock worthy of a buy.

Should you buy stock in Interactive Brokers Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Interactive Brokers Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Interactive Brokers Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $385,055!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,228,089!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 902% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 1, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $43.75 calls on Interactive Brokers Group and short January 2027 $46.25 calls on Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.