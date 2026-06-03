Why Intel Stock Rallied Today

Key Points

Intel unveiled powerful new AI equipment for data centers.

Demand for high-performance CPUs is booming.

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Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) rose on Wednesday after the chipmaker unveiled new artificial intelligence (AI)-focused computing infrastructure.

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The progression from training to inference could be a boon for Intel

AI model training requires enormous amounts of high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs), a market long dominated by Nvidia. But as fully trained models are put into use to make decisions and predictions -- a process known as AI inference -- it's creating a greater need for the central processing units (CPUs) Intel produces.

"With the emergence of agentic AI, the growing demand for AI inference is changing the balance of power in the data center, returning the CPU to a position of prominence," Intel said in a press release.

As part of its efforts to capitalize on this lucrative opportunity, Intel debuted rack-scale AI infrastructure featuring its cutting-edge Intel Xeon 6+ processors at the Computex 2026 tech conference in Taiwan.

Intel's next-generation data center CPUs are specifically designed for inference and agentic workloads. They're intended to serve as an energy-efficient and cost-effective option for AI-focused customers.

The CPU war is expanding

Intel's data center-related announcements follow Nvidia's entry into the personal computer CPU market earlier this week. Nvidia's new RTX Spark superchip combines its Blackwell GPU with its Grace CPU and is built on Arm's power-efficient architecture.

Intel's counterstrike in the data center suggests it's gearing up for a fight for market share on multiple fronts.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.