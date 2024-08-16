Why Intapp Stock Was Surging This Week

Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA) isn't one of the larger or more prominent fintech stocks on the scene, but it's sure proving to be popular with investors lately. On the back of a solid earnings report published early in the week, market players have charged into the company.

According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Intapp was up by nearly 23% week to date as of Friday before market open.

Edging past both top- and bottom-line expectations

For its fiscal fourth quarter of 2024, Intapp's revenue came in at just over $114 million. That was 21% higher year over year, and topped the average analyst estimate of less than $112 million. The bulk of the company's top line came from software-as-a-service (SaaS) and support activities, which collectively saw a 25% improvement to $85 million.

On the bottom line, Intapp booked a non-GAAP (adjusted) profit of $11.9 million, or $0.15 per share. This was more than three times the $3.2 million profit of the same quarter of fiscal 2023. It was also higher than the consensus pundit forecast of $0.12 per share.

Although artificial intelligence (AI) isn't the exciting technology of the future investors once considered it to be, it's still important for Intapp.

The company made sure to mention the technology when it quoted CEO John Hall as saying that fiscal 2024 "has been a strong and exciting year for Intapp as we lead our clients to adopt and apply AI to the work of their professionals."

In-line guidance

Intapp also provided guidance for its current (first) quarter and the entirety of fiscal 2025. For the former period it's expecting to post revenue of $117.2 million to $118.2 million. This should filter down into adjusted net income of $0.12 to $0.14 per share.

On average, analysts are modeling $117.7 million on the top line for the quarter, and $0.12 per share for adjusted profitability.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

