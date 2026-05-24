Why IMAX Stock Jumped This Week

Key Points

IMAX could make for an attractive takeover target.

Moviegoing trends are working in the company's favor.

10 stocks we like better than IMAX ›

Shares of IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) rose sharply this past week, following reports that the entertainment technology supplier is courting potential acquirers.

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Up for sale

IMAX is reportedly exploring a sale to a larger entertainment company, according to The Wall Street Journal. Investors should note, however, that talks are in the preliminary stages and may prove unfruitful.

Moviegoers want a more immersive experience

The news comes as IMAX is enjoying strong demand for its technology platform in the U.S. and international markets. It signed agreements for 10 new locations in Australia and seven in Japan earlier this year. In all, IMAX struck deals for 42 systems across 10 countries as of April 30.

At the same time, more filmmakers are using special digital cameras when shooting movies, thereby helping to optimize their films for IMAX's massive screens. In turn, 14 Filmed For IMAX releases -- including The Mandalorian and Grogu, The Odyssey, and Dune: Part Three -- are projected to generate a record $1.4 billion in global box office receipts in 2026.

Better still, IMAX is growing more profitable as it expands its network. The movie tech leader's adjusted net income surged 58% to $80.6 million in 2025, or $1.45 per share.

Should you buy stock in IMAX right now?

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.