Why I'm Loading Up on QQQ in 2026

Key Points

The markets are on a roll, and QQQ is outperforming the broader index.

I believe the tech sector will continue to play an outsized role in the stock market in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Trust ›

The stock market continues to roll in 2026, with major indexes again posting solid gains. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) rose 14% in the second quarter, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) and Russell 2000 both jumped nearly 20%, challenging all-time highs.

It's an impressive run for the market considering the economic climate. Rising inflation, higher interest rates, and conflict in the Middle East continue to dominate the headlines. But the market seems oblivious to those issues while investors reap the benefits.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Conditions like this are why I think it's so important to include index funds in your portfolio. They capture broad segments of the market, allowing you to benefit from the overall market's strength while avoiding overexposure to any single stock. But I also believe that even with an index fund, you can be very targeted in how you set yourself up for success.

That's why the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) continues to be my index fund of choice. The QQQ tracks the Nasdaq-100, which comprises the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq. With its heavy emphasis on technology and high-growth stocks, the QQQ has outperformed the broader indexes, gaining 26% over the last three months.

Here's why the QQQ will remain a core holding in my portfolio in 2026.

About the QQQ ETF

While there are thousands of exchange-traded funds, the QQQ has long been my favorite. It's one of the oldest ETFs, with a 25-year track record, and the second-most-traded ETF in the U.S. by average daily trading volume.

The QQQ has nearly $500 billion in assets under management and has been an overachiever for years. In the last decade, the QQQ has jumped more than 615% as major tech stocks and artificial intelligence have become predominant themes in the market.

That's important for the QQQ's better-than-the-market performance. Tech stocks comprise 66.9% of the fund, followed by consumer discretionary stocks at 17.6%. No other sector has more than a 4% weighting in the ETF.

The top 10 holdings are a who's who among major tech companies. The QQQ is a modified market cap-weighted fund, so companies with the largest market caps typically have a higher weighting. But there are exceptions.

Company Weighting Market Cap Year-to-Date Performance Nvidia 7.52% $4.82 trillion 6.79% Apple 6.59% $4.23 trillion 6.18% Micron Technology 5.68% $1.29 trillion 301.7% Microsoft 4.36% $2.75 trillion (23.26%) Amazon 4.12% $2.56 trillion 3.38% Advanced Micro Devices 3.87% $943.98 billion 171.1% Alphabet Class A shares 3.28% $4.32 trillion 14.05% Tesla 3.28% $1.57 trillion (6.86%) Alphabet Class C shares 3.05% $4.32 trillion 12.66% Intel 2.91% $705.28 billion 280%

The Nasdaq-100 and QQQ are rebalanced quarterly, but even then, some weightings can become misaligned. Micron, AMD, and Intel have risen so much this year that they're temporarily among the top 10 weightings in QQQ, though that will likely change when the fund gets rebalanced. And the table doesn't take into account Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, which had its IPO on June 12 and will be added to the Nasdaq-100 on July 7.

The tech sector will continue to play an outsize role in the stock market in 2026, and I believe the QQQ is the best way to invest in the sector. It gives you solid returns, broad exposure to the tech sector, and only charges a small expense ratio of 0.18%, or $18 annually per $10,000 invested. It will be a core holding in my portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Invesco QQQ Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco QQQ Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Invesco QQQ Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $418,761!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,195,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 4, 2026.

Patrick Sanders has positions in Invesco QQQ Trust and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Intel, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.