Why Icon Stock Crushed it on Wednesday

Key Points

It posted mixed results, but investors looked past this to other encouraging developments.

In particular, this included gross bookings for the period.

10 stocks we like better than Icon Public ›

The healthcare sector, stuffed as it is with biotechs concocting new medicines and pharmaceutical companies making billions by selling them, has several segments that often go overlooked. One of these is the clinical research organization (CRO) space.

But investors certainly had their eyes on it on Wednesday, as one segment company did very well in its first quarter of this year. Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) delivered the goods for its shareholders with an estimates-topping performance in the period. It was rewarded by Mr. Market with a nearly 11% gain its share price that trading session.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Iconic performance

In the quarter, Icon booked total revenue of just over $2 billion, which was incrementally (by 0.9%) higher than the same period of 2025. The company's net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) went in the opposite direction, falling by 27% to just under $193 million ($2.50 per share).

Despite the bottom-line slide, Icon beat analyst estimates for that metric. Prognosticators tracking the specialty healthcare stock were modeling $2 billion in revenue, but $2.43 per share for non-GAAP (adjusted) net income.

The investors who pushed Icon's value up so robustly on Wednesday were clearly looking past the headline numbers. In the conference call discussing the results, CEO Barry Balfe emphasized that the company's gross bookings had leaped 22% higher year over year to almost $3.3 billion, indicating heavy demand for its services.

The biotech boom

I think that demand is, at the very least, sustainable. We're seeing a lot of activity among biotechs and pharmaceutical companies as they labor to develop increasingly sophisticated and efficacious medicines for the world's maladies. Icon, then, is looking like a fine sideways play on this undoubtedly long-tail trend.

Should you buy stock in Icon Public right now?

Before you buy stock in Icon Public, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Icon Public wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $392,713!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,227,782!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 897% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 24, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Icon Public. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.