Why Grifols (GRFS) Stock Price Moved Up 7% on Wednesday

Shares of Grifols GRFS rose nearly 7% on Aug 21 following a report issued by Bloomberg, which stated that Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management is in talks with banks to raise funds worth €9.5 billion ($10.6 billion) in debt for its potential acquisition.

Through these funds, Brookfield intends to refinance Grifols’ existing debt, which includes loans and high-yield bonds. While most of the funding will be in dollars, the participating banks would be requested to commit to providing the funds ‘before selling it on to investors.’

This need for refinancing is due to a clause in Grifols' existing debt agreements that would allow bondholders to demand early repayment at a premium if the company is taken private.

The above reports come a month after Brookfield and some key shareholders of Grifols expressed their intent for a potential takeover. These key shareholders are members of the Grifols family and are also the founding members of the company. Per a Reuters article, the Grifols family owns around 30% stake in the company.

If this deal goes through, the debt package will likely be €8 billion in drawn debt plus a revolving credit facility of up to €1.5 billion. Including this debt, Bloomberg believes that the Grifols buyout would likely rank as ‘the biggest takeover of a publicly-traded European company since at least 2022.’

Year to date, shares of Grifols have lost 33.7% compared with the industry’s 1.8% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The downside in shares is due to an attack by short-seller Gotham City Research in January, which released several reports accusing Grifols of overstating earnings and understating debt. These accusations were further exacerbated by negative news surrounding the company’s cash flows and subsequent accounting adjustments on investments in China. To address these concerns, the company appointed new management and even removed family members from executive roles.

Bloomberg claims to have contacted Brookfield, Grifols family and the company’s investors relations department, who have either declined to comment on the above news or are yet to respond.

