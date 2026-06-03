Why Is Grab (GRAB) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). Shares have lost about 2.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Grab due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

GRAB Incurs Loss in Q1

Grab Holdings reported a loss per share of a penny in first-quarter 2026, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 3 cents per share. In the year-ago reported quarter, GRAB incurred earnings of 1 cent per share.

Quarterly revenues of $955 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $938.4 million and improved 24% year-over-year on a reported basis or 19% on a constant currency basis. The upside was owing to the growth across the company’s On-Demand and Financial Services segments.

On-Demand Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) grew 24% year over year or 21% on a constant currency basis to $6.13 billion. On-Demand monthly transacting users (MTUs) increased 17% on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted EBITDA of $154 million improved 46% year over year, owing to the revenue and improved profitability across segments. Adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 16.2% from 13.7% in the first quarter of 2025.

GRAB’s Q1 Segmental Details

Revenues at Grab’s deliveries segment grew 23% year over year, or 17% year over year on a constant currency basis, to $510 million in the first quarter of 2026. The uptick was owing to the growth in Deliveries GMV and Advertising business revenue, despite seasonal softness typically associated with the Lunar New Year and Ramadan festive periods.

Mobility segment revenues grew 19% year over year, or 16% on a constant currency basis to $337 million. The upside was backed by solid growth in Mobility GMV and continued expansion of Mobility MTUs and transactions.

Revenue for Financial Services segment improved 43% YoY, or 38% YoY on a constant currency basis, to $107 million in the first quarter of 2026. The growth was backed by increased contributions from lending across GrabFin and Digibanks.

Revenue for Others was $1 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Liquidity & Cash Flow

GRAB exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash liquidity of $6.9 billion compared with $7.4 billion, at the end of prior quarter.

GRAB used $59 million of net cash from operating activities in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting higher outflows in loan receivables from growth in the company’s lending businesses. Capital expenditures totaled $33 million. Adjusted free cash flow was $98 million during the reported quarter.

GRAB’s 2026 Guidance

Grab expects 2026 revenues between $4.04 billion and $4.10 billion, indicating 20-22% year-over-year growth. Adjusted EBITDA for 2026 is expected in the band of $700-$720 million. The EBITDA guidance hints at year-over-year growth in the 40-44% range.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -66.67% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Grab has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Notably, Grab has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Grab is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Over the past month, Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), a stock from the same industry, has gained 1.8%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Broadridge Financial reported revenues of $1.95 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +7.8%. EPS of $2.72 for the same period compares with $2.44 a year ago.

Broadridge Financial is expected to post earnings of $3.76 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +5.9%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.3%.

Broadridge Financial has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.