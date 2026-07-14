Why Goldman Sachs Stock Jumped Today

Key Points

Goldman Sachs is minting money.

The AI craze is a powerful growth driver.

10 stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Group ›

Shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) popped on Tuesday after the investment banking leader delivered strong second-quarter profits.

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Broad-based gains

Goldman's net revenue rose 39% year over year to $20.3 billion, with impressive growth across its major business segments.

Investment banking fees surged 55% to $3.4 billion, fueled by initial public offerings (IPOs), secondary stock sales, and debt issuances. An increase in mergers and acquisitions also contributed to the gains.

The bank's net revenue in equities soared 72% to $7.4 billion, driven by higher market-making and financing activities.

Goldman's asset and wealth management division also saw notable growth, with net revenue up 20% to $4.6 billion.

All told, Goldman's earnings climbed 92% to $20.98 per share. That topped consensus estimates, which had called for per-share profits of $14.48.

A valued partner

Goldman is benefiting from a wave of corporate dealmaking. The investment banking giant has already overseen more than $1 trillion worth of mergers and ​acquisitions in 2026.

The AI boom is also fueling the bank's expansion. Goldman is helping companies raise the capital they need to fund their massive infrastructure build-outs.

"The trust we have built with clients over decades continues to position Goldman Sachs at the center of their most strategic and consequential transactions," CEO David Solomon said during a conference call with analysts.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.