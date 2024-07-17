Why GlobalFoundries Stock Soared 7% on Wednesday

Semiconductor stocks are having a rough time of things Wednesday, with shares of giants such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) falling more than 7% on worries of additional U.S. government interference with the chip market.

One semiconductor stock in particular, however, is having a much better day: GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS), the contract semiconductor manufacturer that Intel tried (and failed) to buy a few years ago, is up 7% through 12:50 p.m. ET.

Playing politics with semiconductors

What explains investors' differing treatment of these stocks? The story goes like this: Interviewed by Bloomberg yesterday regarding U.S. security guarantees for Taiwan, once-and-maybe-future President Trump said Taiwan "doesn't give us anything," and complained about the country's dominance in contract chip manufacturing. He said, "We should have never let that happen."

The implication: If reelected, Trump might aim to reduce dependence on Taiwanese chips. And the unspoken implication: He might impose tariffs on chips sold by Taiwan Semiconductor.

That's worrying TSMC investors today. Conversely, it's giving hope to investors in GlobalFoundries, which (1) competes with TSMC, (2) is headquartered in America, (3) does most of its business in the U.S., and (4) has 40% of its production assets here as well.

Is GlobalFoundries stock a buy?

These facts make GlobalFoundries an obvious beneficiary of any U.S. government animus toward Taiwan, even as it insulates GlobalFoundries from current and future potential tariffs on companies selling to China. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, very little of GlobalFoundries' $7.4 billion in annual sales come from China.

It doesn't however, necessarily mean that GlobalFoundries stock is a buy.

To the contrary, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.5, Global Foundries stock costs more than TSMC (31.1x earnings). The company's also not a very efficient competitor, boasting a gross profit margin (28%) that's only half as good as TSMC's 53.6% margin. GlobalFoundries also has a slower growth rate -- 10% versus 21.5%.

While government policy might shift these numbers somewhat, on balance, the simple truth is that TSMC is a better semiconductor stock than GlobalFoundries.

Should you invest $1,000 in GlobalFoundries right now?

Before you buy stock in GlobalFoundries, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and GlobalFoundries wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $774,281!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel and short August 2024 $35 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.