Why Frequency Electronics Stock Is Plummeting Today

Key Points

Frequency Electronics reported fourth-quarter 2026 financial results after the market closed yesterday.

Although the company reported disappointing Q4 2026 revenue, management provided an auspicious outlook over the next several years.

10 stocks we like better than Frequency Electronics ›

After closing higher than the previous market sessions on both Tuesday and Wednesday, shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ: FEIM) are heading in the opposite direction today. The developer of time and frequency generation technologies reported fourth-quarter 2025 financial results yesterday after the bell rang, and investors are expressing their disapproval today.

As of 11:42 a.m ET, shares of Frequency are down 9.4%, paring back an earlier decline of 16.9%.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Investors have heartburn from the company's "year of digestion"

Reporting fourth-quarter 2026 revenue of $15.4 million, Frequency came up short of analysts' expectations that it would post sales of $18.6 million. With respect to the entirety of fiscal 2026, Frequency booked sales of $63.2 million compared to $69.8 million in fiscal 2025.

Addressing the company's performance, Tom McClelland, Frequency's CEO, stated that fiscal 2026 "was a year of digestion from a revenue standpoint," with some revenue that would otherwise have been expected in fiscal 2025 pulled forward.

Another concern for investors was the company's declining profitability. Whereas Frequency reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 in Q4 2025, the company reported a diluted loss per share of negative $0.50 in Q4 2026.

These clouds have a silver lining

While investors are clearly disappointed with Frequency's recent performance, the future looks bright. The company reported $111 million in backlog at the end of Q4 2026, up 59% year over year. Couple this with the fact that the company set targets for a minimum gross margin of 50% and a minimum operating margin of 30% by fiscal 2029, and it seems the company foresees growth ahead. Investors who find management's outlook encouraging will want to dig deeper into the tech stock and consider using today's decline as a buying opportunity.

Should you buy stock in Frequency Electronics right now?

Before you buy stock in Frequency Electronics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Frequency Electronics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,351!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,304,257!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 937% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 16, 2026.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Frequency Electronics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.