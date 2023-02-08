Why Fortinet Stock Is Surging Today

What happened

Investors were clamoring for a piece of the cybersecurity developer Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) this morning after the company reported impressive fourth-quarter results. Management is also optimistic about Fortinet's upcoming quarter, which contributed to the positive investor sentiment this morning

The cybersecurity stock was up 12.5% as of 10:52 a.m. ET.

So what

Fortinet reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.44 in Q4, up 76% from the year-ago period and surpassing analysts' average estimate of $0.39 per share.

Revenue rose 33% year over year, to $1.28 billion. While it was an impressive gain, the figure was slightly lower than Wall Street's consensus estimate of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

But investors didn't seem to mind that slight miss and instead focused on the company's earnings and the fact that Fortinet posted its 14th consecutive year of GAAP profitability.

Fortinet's management said on the company'searnings callthat a surge in devices connected to the cloud has resulted in a boost in the company's security business. "It is no longer feasible to overlay security on top of networking in the data center. They must be deployed as a converged solution," CFO Keith Jensen said.

He added that the company is leading in the security "convergence trend" with its wide range of technologies that are embedded in its security operating system and noted that the success of the company's strategy resulted in 2022 billings climbing 34% to $5.6 billion.

And there could be more good times ahead, according to management. "Given our cost-for-performance advantage, the convergence of security and networking, and the consolidation of products and vendors, we expect to continue our solid growth trajectory," Fortinet founder and CEO Ken Xie said in a press release.

Now what

Investors were also likely very happy with Fortinet's outlook for the first quarter.

At the midpoint of guidance, management expects earnings of $0.28 per share, just ahead of analysts' average estimate of $0.27. The company's estimated revenue of $1.2 billion for the first quarter is also above Wall Street's consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

With impressive fourth-quarter results and strong guidance for the first quarter, it's no surprise to see investors pushing up Fortinet's share price today.

10 stocks we like better than Fortinet

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fortinet wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fortinet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.