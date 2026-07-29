Why Fiverr Stock Is Falling Hard Today

Key Points

Fiverr's second-quarter revenue and earnings missed analysts' consensus estimates.

The company lowered its 2026 guidance amid increasing pressure from AI disruption.

10 stocks we like better than Fiverr International ›

Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR), a platform for freelance workers, tumbled today after the company reported second-quarter results that missed Wall Street's consensus estimates.

Investors have already been concerned about the company's ability to thrive amid AI disruption, and the latest results didn't put their fears to rest.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Fiverr stock was down by 19.4% as of 1:48 p.m.

A disappointing quarter

Fiverr investors have been running for the hills over the past year, with its share price dropping about 63% over the past 12 months. They've been concerned that the work many freelancers do will be replaced by artificial intelligence, resulting in Fiverr's platform being far less valuable than it was just several years ago.

Shareholders didn't get the reassurance they were looking for, as the company reported revenue of $97.8 million in the second quarter -- a 10% decline from the year-ago quarter. Fiverr's sales also missed analysts' consensus revenue estimate of $99.8 million.

The company's earnings also failed to impress, with adjusted non-GAAP earnings of $0.50 per share falling short of Wall Street's consensus estimate of $0.52 per share.

Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman noted that the company is repositioning itself toward listing higher-value projects, like those worth $1,000 or more, saying,

"Our second quarter performance reflects the early stages of a significant transition, as we manage an accelerated shift in how rapid AI adoption impacts low-value, transactional work."

Tough times ahead

Fiverr shareholders will likely have some more tough times ahead, as the company lowered its full-year guidance.

Management now estimates 2026 revenue will be $364 million, down from its previous guidance of $400 million, both at the midpoint. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are now estimated to be $57 million for the year, far below its previous guidance of $72 million, both at the midpoint.

Given the revenue decline in the second quarter, the revenue and earnings miss, and the company lowering its 2026 guidance, it's not surprising to see investors questioning whether Fiverr stock is worth holding on to.

Should you buy stock in Fiverr International right now?

Before you buy stock in Fiverr International, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Fiverr International wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $390,394!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,209,184!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 899% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2026.

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fiverr International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.