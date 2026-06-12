Why First Advantage Stock Crushed the Market Today

Key Points

This is the S&P SmallCap 600 index, where it'll be replacing Kennedy-Wilson Holdings.

The change is to take effect this coming Tuesday.

10 stocks we like better than First Advantage ›

It was rather advantageous to own First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) stock as the trading week came to a close. Shares of the next-generation employment verification specialist, which enhances its solutions with artificial intelligence (AI), rose by almost 6% on Friday after being added to an important stock index.

That rise easily topped the 0.5% gain of another well-known market gauge, the S&P 500 index.

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Graduation day

After market close on Thursday S&P Global, the company behind its near-namesake S&P series of indexes, announced First Advantage would be joining one. Specifically, the company's equity will be included in the S&P SmallCap 600.

As is typical with such moves, First Advantage was tapped because a current index component no longer qualifies for inclusion. The stock is replacing real estate company Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, which is being acquired.

The switch will take effect prior to market open next Tuesday, June 16.

New attention

Investors usually get excited about fresh inclusion in a stock index, particularly one managed by index king S&P Global, over a sudden jump in a company's visibility. More than anything, it makes the affected stock an instant target for the many index funds that remain durably popular with investors.

While this doesn't change the fundamental performance of any company, Arista's been doing well lately, as evidenced by its recently released first quarter results that featured double-digit growth in key fundamentals. For me, index inclusion is just the cherry on top of an already appealing cake with this stock.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.