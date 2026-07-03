Why Figure Technology Solutions Stock Zoomed More Than 21% Higher This Week

Key Points

He reiterated his buy recommendation and a price target that anticipates 62% upside.

Figure is one of the most future-forward companies in its niche.

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Home loan-focused fintech Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: FIGR) felt like an investment that was safe as houses, as the saying goes, in the trading week shortened by Friday's market holiday. Investors were particularly cheered by a bullish analyst note that supported the stock's buy case.

Sure enough, it rose by over 21% across those four business days, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

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55 reasons to buy this stock

On Tuesday, Needham prognosticator Kyle Peterson reiterated his buy recommendation on Figure stock and his $55-per-share price target. That is a robust 62% above the stock's most recent closing level.

According to reports, Peterson believes the stock was oversold following the lock-up expiration -- the first date at which stockholders of a company that recently launched an IPO can sell their "locked up" shares.

This occurred in mid-March, and the analyst wrote that it was a drag on the fintech's price despite positive developments in its business (such as the acquisition it announced last month of a peer company, Kiavi). Peterson added that Figure continues to build out a differentiated marketplace for credit. This should expand its reach and positively affect the fundamentals if managed effectively.

Honing an edge

Figure certainly has an intriguing business strategy centered on using blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to automate mortgage and home equity line of credit (HELOC) services.

Operating on the Provenance blockchain cuts out the middleman -- like clearing houses and title registries -- for such products. The company's AI models, meanwhile, bring significant, next-generation computing power to bear on credit analysis.

The devotion to such technology represents an evolution of a typically very traditional business. And having that kind of edge makes Figure a company with good potential that's well worth keeping an eye on.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.