Why Figma Stock Jumped 11.9% Today

Key Points

About 42% of Figma's float was sold short heading into Monday's trading, setting the stage for a potential short squeeze.

This morning, Citizens Financial Group disclosed a new position of over 162,000 shares in Figma.

Despite today's gains, Figma still trades 84% below the $143 peak it hit on IPO day last summer.

10 stocks we like better than Figma ›

Shares of Figma (NYSE: FIG) surged 11.9% as of 1:20 p.m. ET on Monday. There's no splashy headline to explain the move. Instead, the recovery from all-time lows smells like a short squeeze.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

The spark behind this surge

Heading into today, 42.4% of Figma's float was sold short. That's an enormous bet against the stock, among the most heavily shorted stocks in the technology sector. Figma's stock reached an all-time low of $16.60 per share on June 25 and has been recovering ever since. It looks like many bears rushed to cover their short-selling bets when Figma's stock held on to its recent gains.

The squeeze got a helping hand from a new SEC filing showing that Citizens Financial Group recently scooped up over 162,000 shares. When a major institution goes bargain-hunting on a stock the market has left for dead, it tends to spook the bears. Meanwhile, Bank of America and Citigroup analysts recently issued Buy ratings with price targets in the $30-$36 range, arguing that AI represents a tailwind for Figma rather than an existential threat.

What investors should consider

Even after today's double-digit jump and a 42% rebound from June's trough, Figma's stock still trades 84% below the $143 peak it reached on its IPO day last summer. Many investors fear that AI tools like Claude Design could replace Figma in digital design studios. That thesis hasn't materialized in the financials, though. Q1 revenue jumped 46% year over year, net dollar retention hit 139%, and management raised guidance.

The stock still trades at a forward P/E of 69, so Figma isn't a value play. However, the market seems to be warming to the idea that Figma can not only survive the AI trend but also benefit from it.

Should you buy stock in Figma right now?

Before you buy stock in Figma, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Figma wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $395,679!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,294,805!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 929% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 13, 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Figma. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.