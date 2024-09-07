Why the Fed Will Soon Inspire a Powerful Market Rally

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Happy Saturday! I hope you’ve had a great week. Though, unfortunately, stocks certainly did not.

The market ended a rough week on a sour note after receiving August’s weak jobs report. Broadly speaking, the data missed expectations and reinforced worries about a weakening labor market and potential incoming recession. And that’s led the S&P 500 to notch its worst week in more than a year. As of Friday’s close, the index is down about 2% on the day.

Ouch!

But here’s our take: Don’t stress the selloff. Instead, prepare for a massive market reversal – because the evidence suggests one is coming in just two weeks.

That might sound absurd given how fearful investors are of a potential recession. But it’s important to note that the current economic numbers do not suggest we’re already in a collapse. The U.S. economy continues to add jobs. The unemployment rate remains low. Gross domestic product (GDP) and consumer spending are both still positive.

Rather, the current economic trends are what’s leading folks to believe that a recession is imminent. It’s true that the economy is weakening; no doubt about it. And if these current trends that we’re seeing were to persist, we would fall into a recession.

But we’re confident that, thanks to the Fed, these trends won’t persist.

And better yet, it seems a lasting rally is just around the corner.

The Case for Cuts and a Major Market Rally

This current economic slowdown began in 2022 and ‘23, when the Federal Reserve began hiking rates rapidly, freezing the lending markets. Likewise, the Fed can fix this slowdown by cutting rates aggressively into 2025 and unfreezing the lending markets.

We believe that is exactly what it will do.

Sure, the Fed has been hesitant to cut interest rates over the past year. But the circumstances have changed. Its prior hesitancy stemmed from inflation’s stubbornness and the labor market’s resiliency. Now the labor market is rolling over, and inflation is crashing. In fact, real-time estimates for the Fed’s preferred inflation measure – the Personal Consumption Expenditures index (PCE) – are sitting at 2.1% for September.

That’s right at the central bank’s 2% target.

So… with inflation down to normal levels and the labor market rolling over… we think any hesitancy the Fed previously had about cutting interest rates is now completely gone.

Indeed, over the past few days, multiple Fed officials have said that it’s time to cut. Some even said that they’re open to a jumbo 50-basis-point reduction in two weeks.

Not to mention, Fed Board Chair Jerome Powell’s legacy is on the line here. He will either go down as a hero – the guy who miraculously beat 9% inflation and guided the economy to a soft landing – or a zero – the guy who held rates too high for too long and plunged the economy into a recession.

With a soft landing achievable… inflation basically down to 2%… labor markets rolling over… and multiple officials already voicing support for rate cuts… it seems exceedingly likely that the Fed will cut rates multiple times over the next year.

The Final Word

And what will all these incoming cuts do? Recharge the economy – and the stock market.

That’s why we believe that this volatile period for stocks – which has lasted for almost two months now as stocks have basically gone nowhere since July 4 – will end very soon.

The rate cuts are coming. A massive market reversal and stock boom are, too.

And with the Fed set to cut in just two weeks from now, there isn’t much time to get prepared for the potential gains ahead.

That’s why, this Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. EST, I’m hosting an important strategy session to discuss what’s ahead for investors. And I’ll unveil what I believe is one of the best investment strategies to capitalize on a potential major market reversal.

Reserve your seat to that session now and get positioned for the rally ahead.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

P.S. You can stay up to speed with Luke’s latest market analysis by reading our Daily Notes! Check out the latest issue on your Innovation Investor or Early Stage Investor subscriber site.

The post Why the Fed Will Soon Inspire a Powerful Market Rally appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.