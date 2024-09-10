Why ExxonMobil Stock Is Slipping Today

Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) were falling this morning and were down 3.1% as of 11:50 a.m. ET Tuesday, wiping out all of their gains and some from the previous day. Although the oil and gas stock typically mirrors movements in crude oil prices, there's another reason why ExxonMobil was falling today.

Oil price volatility is hurting investor sentiment

Crude oil prices tumbled Tuesday morning after OPEC cut its global oil demand forecast for 2024 to about 2 million barrels per day (BPD), or roughly 80,000 BPD lower than its previous forecast. OPEC also revised its forecast for oil demand for 2025. Brent crude, the global oil price benchmark, slumped more than 3% this morning and slipped below the $70 mark to a low it hasn't seen in more than a year. As one of the world's largest oil producers, ExxonMobil's earnings and cash flows are bound to be hit when oil prices dip.

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil has reportedly pulled out of a race to buy a stake in a promising oil discovery in Namibia, according to Reuters. ExxonMobil is among the several global oil and gas giants eyeing a piece of Galp Energia's asset. Galp owns an 80% stake in an oil block in the Orange Basin, a region where several oil large discoveries have been reported in recent years.

What should you do with ExxonMobil stock now?

On one hand, OPEC's demand for oil is weakening. On the other, speculation is rife that the OPEC+ producers will likely hike production in the coming months. The two factors combined could continue to put pressure on oil prices, and therefore, ExxonMobil stock.

However, the last thing you should do now is panic-sell ExxonMobil stock. ExxonMobil has navigated some of the worst oil storms in the 135 years or so of its existence and has built a fortress of a balance sheet. The oil giant has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years and should still be able to offer you a bigger dividend this year and beyond even if oil prices drop further. In fact, ExxonMobil is a rock-solid dividend stock to buy on all dips.

Should you invest $1,000 in ExxonMobil right now?

Before you buy stock in ExxonMobil, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ExxonMobil wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,404!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 9, 2024

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.