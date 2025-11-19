Why Exact Sciences Stock Blasted Nearly 24% Higher Today

Key Points

The cancer diagnostics specialist might, just might, be on the verge of selling itself.

The apparent would-be buyer is a top name in the U.S. pharmaceutical industry.

10 stocks we like better than Exact Sciences ›

News of an apparently impending sale to a strategic investor sent shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) skyward on Wednesday. The cancer diagnostics specialist's shares closed the day nearly 24% higher in price as a result.

Pinpointing the Exact reason

In an article published that morning and updated in the afternoon, Bloomberg reported that pharmaceutical sector mainstay Abbott Laboratories appears to be on the brink of acquiring Exact Sciences.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Citing unidentified "people familiar with the matter," Bloomberg added that the two healthcare companies are discussing the terms of a buyout. These talks are apparently well advanced, as the article's sources said a deal could be announced within a matter of days.

That said, this is no guarantee at this stage that a buyout will be agreed, those sources added. It may be delayed or not occur at all.

Neither Abbott nor Exact Sciences opted to comment on the story when contacted by thefinancial newsagency.

Beware speculation

It's always risky to trade in or out of a stock purely on buyout speculation -- and despite the apparently late-stage status of the talks, any Abbott/Exact deal remains speculative as of this writing (early evening on Wednesday).

A near 24% jump in share price means that, most likely, the bulk of any premium being paid by a potential buyer has already been factored into the latter's stock price. I'd advise being very careful with this one.

Should you invest $1,000 in Exact Sciences right now?

Before you buy stock in Exact Sciences, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Exact Sciences wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $615,279!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,111,712!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,022% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Abbott Laboratories. The Motley Fool recommends Exact Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.